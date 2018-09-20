Mom who took daughter's phone accused of stealing, has case dismissed

HUDSONVILLE, Mich. - A mother believed she was doing the right thing when she confiscated her daughter's phone after the girl got in trouble at school.

Five months later, Jodie May was in court, accused of stealing.

"I was just being a mom, a concerned parent and disciplining my daughter," May said.

At issue is her ex-husband, who claims the phone is his since he paid for it. He alleges his ex-wife stole it.

May was arrested and months later the court process got underway.

At the last minute, the case was dismissed. As it turned out, the ex-husband did not own the phone, the daughter did. Therefore, the teen's mom had a right to take it.

"I think it's ridiculous. I do. I can't believe I had to be put through it, my daughter had to be put through it, my family. I'm very surprised, but I'm very happy with the outcome," May said.

