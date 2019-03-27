Mom in hot water after boy slips underwater, nearly drowns in resort hot tub

Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. - Two resort workers are credited with saving the life of a 3-year-old boy who nearly drowned Sunday night in a hot tub in Daytona Beach Shores, Florida.

A desk clerk, who was watching surveillance video from the lobby, saw the boy step into the hot tub and fall under the water.

The desk clerk radioed another staff member, who was able to pull the boy from the water and begin performing CPR.

An investigation into the incident revealed that 3-year-old twin boys were in the hot tub with their mother and father. As the pool was closing, the father left the children in the care of their mother while he gathered the family's belongings.

The mother was arrested and charged with child neglect after investigators said she admitted to consuming alcohol, marijuana, oxycodone and suboxone prior to the incident.

