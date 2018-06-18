Mom accused of using social media to recruit, support ISIS

CUDAHY, Wis. - A Wisconsin mother is accused of using social media to recruit for and support ISIS.

Waheba Issa Dais, 45, was arrested earlier this week at a home in Cudahy.

According to a federal, criminal complaint, Dais is accused of, "promoting ISIS's agenda, facilitating recruitment for ISIS, and maintaining a virtual library of instructions on how to make bombs, poison, and suicide vests," on social media accounts she hacked from unsuspecting victims.

Thomas Mockaitis, a professor of history at Depaul University who studies terrorism, said ISIS has grown its presence on the internet, including on social media, in recent years.

"ISIS has developed a very sophisticated media program for gaining recruits and support around the world," Mockaitis said.

Mockaitis added that, as ISIS's propaganda reaches more people, it becomes harder and harder to pinpoint the profile of a "typical" terror recruit.

