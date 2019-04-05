Mom accused of helping daughters assault classmate

HOUSTON - Houston police arrested a woman who they said helped her daughters assault a classmate.

Court records show a 13-year-old girl told investigators that another classmate at McReynolds Middle School threatened to fight her. The victim told the classmate that she didn't want to fight.

After school on Feb. 25, the victim went to an area near the school, where her parents pick her up and said she saw the classmate was there with her sister and was walking toward the victim.

A woman, later identified as Emma Medina, was also there in a silver SUV. Documents show she is the mother of the two girls. Medina called the victim over to her car and the two sisters got into car with Medina.

Records state Medina got out of the car, grabbed victim by her hair, restrained her arms, punched her in the face and held her down for her two daughters to beat her up.

The victim suffered injuries to her lip, cuts on her nose and swelling on her face.

Medina has been charged with a felony, injury to a child.

