Mistaken identity: Police draw guns on father, 2 daughters

HOUSTON - A father who was driving with his children was pulled over by police and he and his daughters were held at gunpoint.

It turned out to be a case of mistaken identity.

Part of the frightening incident was caught on camera.

"Oh, they got guns out."

A neighbor's video recorded the moment Sugar Land police let Joe Smallwood go.

It happened Sunday at Guyer Street and Avenue E shortly after police told Smallwood his SUV matched a description of the suspect whom police were looking for.

"While I was backing up, the three cops, they swooped in on me. One cop drew his gun on me, told me to get out of the car," Smallwood said.

Smallwood said he did what the police told him to do.

But in his SUV sat his two daughters, ages 6 and 7. One got out of the vehicle.

"When my daughter got out of the car, he had the gun pointed at the car," Smallwood said.

That's when Smallwood said the officer lowered his gun, and soon after, Smallwood was let go.

"After they found out I wasn't the person they were looking for, obviously, they let me go," he said.

Who were police looking for?

The Sugar Land Police Department said it was responding to a domestic assault call and was looking for a black Chevrolet Tahoe. Officers at the scene thought Smallwood's vehicle was the suspect's, but soon found out it wasn't.

"They just said it was a mistake," Smallwood said.

Smallwood saw body camera footage at Sugar Land Police Department headquarters. He also got a form to file a complaint against the Police Department.

He said he's worried about his daughters.

"They're not right. They're terrified. They're scared. They're confused," he said.

Sugar Land police said they know who the original suspect is but he has not been arrested.

