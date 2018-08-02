Mistaken identity leads to one arrest, one hospitalization

HOUSTON - A man said he was beaten up in a case of mistaken identity that sent him to a hospital.

The assault happened in the Montrose area early Wednesday morning, police said.

Houston police said a flasher exposed himself to a woman sitting in her car, and she called her boyfriend, Caleb Tout.

Detectives said both Tout and his girlfriend were drunk at the time.

Police said Tout took the law into his own hands and sent the man to a hospital. The victim said three people beat him up, but they punished the wrong guy.

Tout's mugshot is below.

KPRC2 The mugshot of Caleb Tout, who is accused of beating up a man in Montrose for flashing his girlfriend.

