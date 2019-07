Skylar Wrench is seen in this photo released by the Missouri City Police Department on July 2, 2019.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A Missouri City girl who was missing for nearly a month was found Tuesday, according to police.

Skylar Wrench, 17, was reported missing June 12.

Police said Skylar has run away 10 times in the last two years.

Police said they believed that she may be a victim of human trafficking.

