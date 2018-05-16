Mission Bend family discovers bee infestation in shed

MISSION BEND, Texas - A Mission Bend family has been left with a sticky and potentially dangerous situation after discovering a large beehive in their storage shed.

WATCH: Bee infestation in Mission Bend shed

In the video, you can see and hear the problem: Hundreds of bees inside a storage shed that belongs to Maricela Corvera and her family.

"I'm scared, I'm scared, I want them out," Corvera said. "I really want them out. Because I have kids, I have a dog."

Corvera's husband recorded the video when he removed some of the bees on his own Monday night.

The result? Stings all over his body -- including his right hand, which is now swollen.

Corvera showed Channel 2 the problem when we stopped by on Tuesday. She said the bees are making it difficult for her family to enjoy their own front yard.

"I have a 7-month-old, 6-year-old, and a 12-year-old," Corvera said. "So we can't even be outside a little bit. Only night time."

Corvera's husband also removed a large amount of honey which he placed in bags outside the storage shed. A not-so-sweet problem that has left a bad taste for the family.

"If someone knows how to get them out in a protective way. If not my husband will take them out," Corvera said.

Bees are very critical to the ecosystem. The Corveras are looking for a safe and humane way to relocate them.

