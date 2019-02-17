Missing woman's vehicle found in Trinity River, officials say

HOUSTON - The vehicle of a woman who has been missing since Jan. 2, has been recovered from Trinity River Sunday afternoon, officials said.

Officials said 48-year-old Jennifer Perkins was last seen leaving her home to go visit a friend, however, it is thought that Perkins might have also last been in the Shepherd area.

Officials said Perkins was driving a gray 2012 Chrysler 200 and wearing a lightweight, dark-colored jacket, boots, a pink hat and leggings.

On Sunday, Texas Equusearch found the Chrysler 200 where the Trinity River meets Highway 787 in Liberty County by using a "sonar" type of device.

Officials said they believe Perkin's body is still in the vehicle but has not been confirmed.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.