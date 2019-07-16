Missing woman's remains found under dead cow, authorities say; Husband now charged with murder

SAN ANTONIO - The husband of a missing San Antonio, Texas woman now faces a charge of murder, arrested Saturday afternoon after authorities confirmed they'd found the remains of his wife, Andreen McDonald.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office arrested Andre McDonald, 40, just two days after authorities found a human skull and bones Thursday night.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the remains belonged to Andreen, 29, who was last seen February 28.

During a news conference Saturday afternoon, the sheriff said a man looking for cow bones discovered Andreen's skull on a 50-acre property near Bulverde.

According to McDonald's arrest warrant affidavit, investigators noticed the human remains appeared to have been covered with wood and bones from a nearby deceased cow and set on fire.



At the time of his arrest for murder, Andre McDonald was out on bond for an evidence tampering charge related to the case. The Air Force major was initially arrested March 3 after officials said they found an ax, shovel, hatchet, gloves, and plastic bags in the back of McDonald's Porsche parked at the family home on Solitude Cove.

Authorities believe Andre purchased the items with the intent of disposing of a body, adding that he destroyed the receipts for the purchased items, which also included heavy duty trash bags and two five-gallon gas cans. Investigators said they also found a fire pit that was not present during a previous search, which appeared to have been recently used to destroy papers and other items.

According to the warrant, detectives eventually discovered blue jeans with human blood on them in a laundry room, as well as a claw hammer that had human blood on the face and handle in a trash can. The blood was later identified as belonging to Andreen McDonald, the affidavit said.

According to Salazar, Andre refused to help search for his wife and didn't seem to care about her disappearance when they questioned him, but it wasn't until the discovery of Andreen's body that investigators could move forward with arresting Andre on a murder charge.

