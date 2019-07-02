Missing Missouri City teen could be human trafficking victim, police say

Skylar Wrench is seen in this photo released by the Missouri City Police Department on July 2, 2019.

MISSOURI CITY, Texas - A Missouri City girl who has been missing for nearly a month may be a victim of human trafficking, police said.

Skylar Wrench, 17, was reported missing June 12 and was last seen Monday at the Red Corner Store on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Houston, police said.

Police said Skylar has run away 10 times in the last two years.

She was described as white, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She has scars on both of her knees from surgery.

Anyone with information on Skylar’s whereabouts is asked to call the Missouri City Police Department at 281-403-8700.

