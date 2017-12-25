Missing Missouri boy believed to be in danger in Houston after being taken by father

HOUSTON - The Springfield Police Department said it is searching for a child who was taken by his father to Houston.

Eli Bandurovskiy, 1, was taken by Viktor Bandurovskiy and police believe he may harm the child.

A regional Amber Alert was issued for the child because authorities believe they are in the Houston area.

The child was taken during a scheduled visitation, according to police.

Viktor, 33, has a history of domestic abuse, drug abuse and has made threats to the child in the past, according to authorities.

Authorities detected Bandurovskiy's phone in the Houston area.

Vicktor is driving a white 2008 Scion TC bearing Arkansas plate 940MNT.

He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black button-up shirt and dark blue jeans.

Eli is two feet tall, weighs 32 pounds and has blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing gray and blue striped pajama bottoms, a gray undershirt, a thick navy cardigan with two horizontal red stripes and large buttons and blue and lime green tennis shoes.

Eli also had a change of clothes which included a gray Christmas sweatshirt, a blue shirt with an unknown graphic and black skinny jeans.

Anyone with information regarding Bandurovskiy's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

