Missing man poses threat to his own health, safety, Harris County officials say

HARRIS COUNTY, Fla. - Officials are searching for a man who was last seen early Monday in Houston.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office said John Horn, 72, was last seen at 5:50 a.m. driving a 2011 maroon Hyundai Tucson (similar to picture below) with a disabled Texas license plate 1KWGK.

Deputies said they believe Horn’s disappearance poses a threat to his own health and safety.

Horn, who has been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, is black, 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds. He has gray hair, brown eyes and was wearing a black leather baseball cap, white shirt, blue jacket and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding Horn’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-3647.

