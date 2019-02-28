Missing girls believed to be together

Tianny Granja and Mary Tran Le are missing and are believed to be together.

HOUSTON - Police are searching for two young girls missing for more than two days.

Both are sixth-graders at Owens Middle School. Tianny Granja, 12, went missing around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday and is believed to be with 13-year-old Mary Tran Le, who went missing around the same time in the same area near Wilcrest Dive and Beechnut Street.

Both girls took their phones with them, but have since disconnected them.

Tianny is described as having pierced ears and wearing her hair in a bun or down, curly. She was wearing khaki pants, a white shirt, black sweater and tennis shoes.

Mary is described as having a blue and white backpack, pierced ears and shoulder-length hair. She was last wearing blue pants, a blue shirt and red tennis shoes.

Mary Tran Le missing poster

Tianny Granja missing poster

