LAKE CONROE, Texas - A fisherman's body was recovered Tuesday from Lake Conroe after he went missing Monday night, officials said.

Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable Lake Patrol Lt. Tim Cade said that the 62-year-old man was last seen between 8 and 11 p.m. in the Piney Shores area of the lake.

Video from Sky2 showed several boats searching the waters just offshore.

The fishreman's identity was not immediately released.

