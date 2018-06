HOUSTON - A 12-year-old girl has been missing since Monday in southwest Houston, officials said.

Cynthia Rebollar was last seen in the 5800 block of Glenmont Drive going in an unknown direction, officials said.

Rebollar was wearing blue pants and a black shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

