11-year-old girl found safe after last seen at NW Houston apartment complex

HOUSTON - An 11-year-old girl was found "safe and sound" after she was reported missing on Easter Sunday, said Thomas Gilliland, Public Information Officer for the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the girl was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday at 16150 Keith Harrow, the Breckenridge apartments.

Investigators have not released where she was located.

Help us find 11-year-old Litzy Maldonaldo. She was last seen @ approx 8:00 pm on Saturday, March 31, 2018, @ the Breckenridge apartments (16150 Keith Harrow).



Litzy has dark hair and was last seen wearing a red shirt and blue jeans. Please call 713-221-6000 w/any info. #hounews pic.twitter.com/9GLXrrHBwB — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) April 1, 2018

