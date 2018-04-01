News

11-year-old girl found safe after last seen at NW Houston apartment complex

By Megan Kennedy - Content Editor

HOUSTON - An 11-year-old girl was found "safe and sound" after she was reported missing on Easter Sunday, said Thomas Gilliland, Public Information Officer for the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said the girl was last seen around 8 p.m. Saturday at 16150 Keith Harrow, the Breckenridge apartments.

Investigators have not released where she was located.

