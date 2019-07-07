Minute Maid Park hosts Kids Day for young Astros fans

Astros posted photos of Kids Day at Minute Maid Park on July 7, 2019.

HOUSTON - Young Astros fans enjoyed an eventful game Sunday at Minute Maid Park for Kids Day.

The events were held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Children 12 and under enjoyed inflatables, caricature artists, face painting, arcade games, cornhole and a coloring station before the game.

Also, the first 10,000 kids received a Carlos Correa replica jersey. The fun doesn’t stop there; around 15 minutes after the game, kids will be allowed on the field to run the bases.

It's a kid's game.



Having a blast at Kids Day! ⚾️#TakeItBack pic.twitter.com/mHvHULJccB — Houston Astros (@astros) July 7, 2019





Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.