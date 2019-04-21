Minnesota woman's body found floating in San Jacinto River

Tera Hoseck is seen in this photo released by the Harris County Sheriff's Office on April 20, 2019.

CHANNELVIEW, Texas - The body of a Minnesota woman was found Monday in the San Jacinto River near Channelview.

The discovery was made about 5 p.m. near River Road and East Lake Sandy Street.

According to Harris County deputies, the body of 31-year-old Tera Hoseck was found floating in the water near the west bank of the river. The body appeared to have been in the water for several hours, deputies said.

Deputies said Hoseck had suffered several injuries to her face and body. An autopsy determined that her death was the result of a homicide, deputies said.

Hoseck was originally from Minnesota but it was not clear where she was currently living, deputies said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

