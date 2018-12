PEARLAND, Texas - A $1 million lottery ticket was sold in Pearland, according to the Texas Lottery.

The winning ticket was bought at an H-E-B store in the 2800 block of Business Center Drive.

The ticket was a Quick Pick that selected five of five numbers, but not the Mega Ball number.

The winning numbers were 10, 13, 61, 62 and 70. The Mega Ball number was 5.

