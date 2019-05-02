SWEET REUNION: Naval officer surprises wife, Fort Bend ISD teacher, at her school

Tiffany Hale and Jon Hale upon his return from deployment, as collected from Twitter on May 2, 2019.

HOUSTON - Video of Fort Bend Independent School District teacher Tiffany Hale and her husband Jon Hale’s surprise reunion is warming hearts across the Houston area.

The couple is seen walking through the halls of Quail Valley Elementary as students celebrate, waving paper streamers as they pass.

Petty Officer of the Navy Hale had returned from a seven-month deployment aboard the USS John C. Stennis.

The video,w hich has more than 4,000 views, ends with the Hales embracing. Tiffany Hale had tears in her eyes.

First grade teacher Tiffany Hale @QVE_Eagles receives surprise of a lifetime as her husband US Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Jon Hale returns home after 7 month deployment on USS John C Stennis. pic.twitter.com/PbApGjdM9X — Fort Bend ISD (@FortBendISD) April 30, 2019

