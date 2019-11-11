METRO offers free rides to all veterans and active-duty military personnel Monday

HOUSTON - Veterans and active-duty military personnel get free METRORail, local buses, Park and Ride and METROLift services Monday in honor of Veterans Day, the agency announced in a bulletin.

In addition to Monday's promotion, the agency is offering free unlimited rides to disabled or decorated veterans on the light rail, local bus and Park and Ride services. In order to use the service, veterans need to register online for a Qualified METRO Veterans Pass (MVP). Learn more about the program here.

Watch a 2016 video from METRO explaining the MVP program below:

