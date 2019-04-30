Join the mission: Send care packages to local military members during Military Appreciation

HOUSTON - Throughout the month of May, KPRC2 salutes the service and sacrifice of our service members and their families during Military Appreciation Month.

KPRC2 encourages our followers to join our mission by sending care packages consisting of personal hygiene items, socks, snacks, reading materials and any other items that will lift the spirits of our brave men and women serving in combat zones and overseas.

The station will join together with the Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. to assemble, wrap and ship the care packages to our local service members. Blue Star Mothers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Armed Forces and their families. The Houston chapter sends more than 1,200 care packages over the course of a year.

"We are proud of the service and sacrifice of our extended KPRC2 family," KPRC2 Vice President/General Manager Jerry Martin said. "We salute the mission of the Blue Star Mothers, and our servicemembers both on-air and throughout our Houston community!"

Join the mission, salute our service members at www.click2houston.com/military, and by following or posting on social media using these hashtags #KPRC2, #KPRCMILITARYMAY and #TELLIT2US.

