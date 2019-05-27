Houstonians gather at Houston National Cemetery to pay tribute to fallen heroes

HOUSTON - A sense of appreciation filled the air as the first notes of the national anthem were heard at Houston National Cemetery.

Hundreds of Houstonians gathered this Memorial Day at the annual ceremony to pay tribute to those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Becky Vandegrift said she attends the ceremony each year.

"My husband is a Green Beret and this is his life," she said, holding back tears as she described the meaning of Memorial Day.

Sgt. 1st Class Steven Jackson is a veteran of both the Vietnam and the Persian Gulf wars. Jackson brought his young son with him to remember his friends, with whom he had fought side by side.

"(I) remember them on special days and, you know, reflect that I'm still here," he said, clutching a rose handed out at the memorial.

Staff Sgt. Larry Morris and his wife, Cecilia Morris, attended the memorial with their sons. The Morris family has a military legacy as well as a commitment to the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 1659.

"Our troop is supporting the Paralyzed Veterans Association," Cecilia Morris said.

"This is important to all vets and all people, to remember where we came from and where we're going," Larry Morris said.

