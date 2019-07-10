Houston sailor receives Military Excellence Award

HOUSTON - Twenty-two-year-old Blanca De Leon earned the Military Excellence Award on July 3 after graduating as the top sailor from Recruit Training Command.

De Leon graduated from Northbrook High School in 2015 and was a member of the Spring Branch Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps. She received her Associate of Arts degree after attending both Texas A&M University and Lonestar Community College.

According to American Connections Media Outreach, “The Navy Club of the United States Military Excellence Award is the top award presented to the No. 1 recruit of their graduating training group. The MEA is awarded to the recruit that best exemplifies the qualities of enthusiasm, devotion to duty, military bearing and teamwork. The award placed her at the pinnacle of today’s newest Sailors. De Leon is awarded a flag letter of commendation.”

When De Leon was asked why she wanted to join the Navy, she said, “Growing up as an only child to a single parent, Martha De Leon, I yearned to be a part of a team that I could commit myself to. I wanted to live a life to serve more than just myself. When my younger relatives moved to the U.S. for a better life, I wanted to set the example for them and be an inspiration to reach for the stars.”

Her next step will be attending Nuclear Machinist’s Mate “A” School in Charleston, South Carolina. After that she will go to Nuclear Propulsion School and Prototype School.

