Donate items to send to local military during Military Appreciation Month

HOUSTON - KPRC2 is partnering with the Blue Star Mothers of America, Inc. and Whataburger to assemble, wrap and ship care packages to our local service members during Military Appreciation Month and you can help.

Blue Star Mothers is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the Armed Forces and their families. The Houston chapter sends more than 1,200 care packages over the course of a year.

Whataburger is sponsoring KPRC2's Military Appreciation Month coverage and will host donation drives on four dates at four different locations.

Anyone can drop off items at the Whataburger locations below on the dates listed to help. Each person who donates received a free Whataburger coupon.

All events are held from 12-2 p.m. at the following Whataburger locations on the specific dates below:

Tuesday, May 14 – Whataburger at 7411 Southwest Freeway, Houston 77074

Thursday, May 16 – Whataburger at 320 Northpark Drive, Kingwood 77339

Wednesday, May 22 – Whataburger at 11116 Fuqua, Houston 77089

Thursday, May 23 – Whataburger at 307 S. Mason Road, Katy 77450

Some of the care package donation suggestions include food/snacks (single-serving size cans with pop-top lids); drink mixes; toiletries (12 oz. size or smaller; no aerosol cans); games/fun items (travel size only); practical items; female necessities; and seasonal items.

Click/tap here for a complete care package suggestion list.

