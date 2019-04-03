Michael Bennett won't face charges over Houston Super Bowl incident, DA says

Michael Bennett Jr. of the Seattle Seahawks walks on the sideline before Super Bowl 51 between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

HOUSTON - Harris County prosecutors announced Wednesday that a charge against NFL player Michael Bennett stemming from an incident at NRG Stadium following the 2017 Super Bowl has been dismissed in the "interest of justice."

Bennett was charged with one felony count of injury to the elderly after being accused of hurting a paraplegic woman as he tried get onto the field at Super Bowl LI to celebrate with his brother, Martellus Bennett.

Michael Bennett, 33, now plays for the New England Patriots, the team that his brother was on at the time they won the championship in Houston on Feb. 5, 2017.

“After looking at all the evidence and applying the law, a crime could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt,” Harris County District Attorney’s Office Chief of Staff Vivian King said. “There was probable cause to warrant a charge initially, but after a careful review of all the pre-charge and post-charge evidence, we cannot prove this case beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Prosecutors said they reviewed surveillance video from the game and couldn't prove the crime.

“We dismissed this case in the interest of justice,” King said. “After looking at all the evidence, this was the right thing to do.”

A warrant was issued for Michael Bennett's arrest on March 23, 2018. He appeared in court three days later.

An 66-year-old security guard, who uses a wheelchair, said Michael Bennett pushed her arm as he made his way through a crowd in order to get onto the field immediately after the game to celebrate with his brother.

Michael Bennett, who attended Alief High School, was also accused of pushing two other people, including another woman, and ignoring a request by a police officer to stop as he made his way onto the field.

When Michael Bennett was indicted, Houston police Chief Art Acevedo said the NFL player was "morally bankrupt."

“It’s very offensive to me that a man whose supposed to be an example, professional athlete would think that it’s OK to treat people like this,” Acevedo said.

Acevedo said Bennett allegedly told the people he had pushed, "You all must know who I am and I can own this (expletive). I'm going down to the field, whether you like it or not."

