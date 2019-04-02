Metro scales back future transit plans to one light rail line to Hobby Airport

HOUSTON - Houston Metro's board of directors has changed plans for light rail lines to Hobby Airport.

Metro has scaled back its plans, deciding to build just one rail line to Hobby instead of two. Meanwhile, Metro is still encouraging the public to continue to give feedback on the MetroNext Moving Forward draft regional transit plan.

Feedback on the draft plan, including more than 40 projects, has been mostly positive. Officials said they'll continue taking public comments until June.

"This is such an important process so we truly appreciate the feedback from all of our stakeholders, the Board and most importantly members of the public who will be using this service. I can't understate how helpful it is. If you haven't had an opportunity to tell us what you think yet, please do," said METRO Board Chair Carrin Patman.

The board is scheduled to vote on the final plan at the July board meeting.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.