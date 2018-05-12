Meth worth $288K found stuffed into vehicles' nooks and crannies, authorities say

TUCSON, Ariz. - Two people were arrested Tuesday after attempts to smuggle nearly 100 pounds of meth into Arizona, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials.

A 20-year-old Yuma, Arizona, man was arrested trying to enter the U.S. from Mexico after authorities say officers found more than 17 pounds of meth in his Lexus’ vehicle frame. The drugs are worth more than $51,000, according to officials.

A 21-year-old Yuma man was arrested after a drug-sniffing dog detected almost 79 pounds of meth -- worth nearly $237,000 -- scattered throughout his Lincoln sedan.

The men, who are U.S. citizens, but have not been identified, were turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations.



Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.