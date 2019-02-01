Meth mule: Woman, 64, admits to delivering crystal meth during traffic stop, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas - A Magnolia woman was arrested during a traffic stop. She is accused of methamphetamine possession.

Officials said that when Marilyn Paul, 64, was pulled over for traffic violations, she admitted to having a half-ounce of crystal meth concealed in her clothing.

Paul also told authorities that she was taking the drugs to someone and said she was a "delivery girl," according to investigators.

Paul was charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, a first-degree felony.

She was taken to the Montgomery County Jail and is being held on a $50,000 bond.

“The Precinct 5 Constable’s Department is dedicated to this community and those who live here. We will continue to proactively pursue those who are committing crimes and attempting to spread narcotics around our neighborhoods and children. I am a resident of this community and will make sure our agency does its part alongside the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department to keep our families and friends safe from drugs and associated criminal activity," Constable Chris Jones said.

Anyone who is aware of any illegal activity is asked to call the Precinct 5 Constable's Office at 281-259-6493.

