Messina Hof to open fourth winery location, first in Greater Houston area

BRYAN, Texas - Messina Hof is set to open a fourth location, which will be the first in the Greater Houston area, the winery announced this week.

The winery is the most award-winning in the state of Texas. The newest location will be called Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery.

The “green project” and its experimental vineyards will be the largest winery in that part of the state -- and will not only increase Messina Hof’s increase production, but also become its national distribution hub, according to a news release.

The new location will include the winery itself, a tasting room and restaurant and experimental vineyards.

The Bonarrigo family owns and operates Messina Hof Wine Cellas, Inc., and has locations in Bryan, Grapevine and Fredericksburg.

The new project will break ground in 2019 in Harvest Green, a new 1,300 acre Johnson Development community and agriculture-focused neighborhood around a “village farm” in the greater Houston area.

When completed, Messina Hof Harvest Green Winery will be the largest winery in the Houston territory.

“For 42 years, Messina Hof has pioneered great Texas wine and built a loyal family of customers throughout Texas," Paul Bonarrigo said. "We are excited to continue our passion of providing delicious wine and food in a new craft winery and kitchen located in Richmond, Texas.”

This has been a record-breaking year, as Messina Hof has won more than 100 new awards, including a double gold from San Francisco Chronicle Wine Competition.

