'Hangry' and 'adorbs' added to Merriam-Webster dictionary

Next time someone tries to tell you "hangry" isn't a word during a game of Scrabble, tell them to check the dictionary.

Merriam-Webster.com just added 840 new words and definitions to adapt to the ever-evolving English vocabulary.

Science and technology advancements led to the addition of words like "fintech" and "biohacking."

Flight got a new definition to describe the small tastings of beer or wine offered in many bars, and "GOAT" -- the abbreviation for "Greatest of All Time" -- also made it onto the list.

While some may take issue with "guac" or "zoodles," while others think they're "adorbs" -- either way, all three are now official words.

