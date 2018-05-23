Mentor at Fort Bend County Juvenile Facility accused of indecency with child

Deborah Sutter is seen in this mugshot released by the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office in Texas on May 23, 2018.

RICHMOND, Texas - A mentor at the Fort Bend County Juvenile Facility was arrested Tuesday after accusations that she had sex with a juvenile there, deputies said.

Deborah Sutter, 64, of Rosenberg, was charged with second-degree indecency with a child after an investigation that began last Wednesday, according to Fort Bend County deputies.

Investigators said that Sutter, a volunteer mentor, had sexual contact with a juvenile she was advising several times and that surveillance cameras recorded the encounters.

All of the visits with the juveniles that Sutter has mentored during the three years she volunteered at the facility are also being reviewed, investigators said.

Deputies said that Sutter underwent background and fingerprint checks annually to be part of the program that is administered by the Fort Bend County Juvenile Probation Department.

Sutter, who deputies said admitted to the crime, is being held in the Fort Bend County Jail on $50,000 bond.

Investigators said anyone who believes they may have been victimized by Sutter is asked to call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.

