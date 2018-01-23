Men steal 40 firearms during Spring gun shop burglary, authorities say

SPRING, Texas - Authorities in Spring are searching for a group of men they said burglarized a gun store at 26115 I-45 on Monday.

Deputies said the people entered Spring Guns and Ammo around 3:20 a.m. by breaking through an exterior wall.

The men entered the showroom and took about 40 firearms, authorities said.

The men used a black or dark-colored GMC Acadia to get away, according to authorities. The vehicle may have a rear paper tag.

Anyone with any information on this crime is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at 936-760-5800 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-392-STOP (7867) and refer to case No. 18A020210.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.