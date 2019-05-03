Men involved in poker club case appear in court

(Left to right) Steven Farid Fardhid, Brent Pollack and Dean Hartley Maddox, with Prime Social poker club, appeared in court on Friday, May 3, 2019.

HOUSTON - Seven men accused of running an illegal poker business made their first appearance in court Friday.

KPRC was there inside the courtroom when three of the men from Prime Social stood before a judge.

Those men included Steven Farid Fardhid, Brent J. Pollack and Dean Hartley Maddox.

Harris County filed a lawsuit against Prime Social and Post Oak Poker Club. Law enforcement raided those places Wednesday, forcing them to shut down.

A judge reset the case for the owners and managers of Prime Social until June.

The other four, Alan Chodrow, William Jack Heuer, Sergio Diaz Cabrera and Daniel Jeffrey Kebort also appeared in court Friday.

