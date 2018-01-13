Men escape house fire in NE Houston, officials say

HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department is working to learn more about a house fire that broke out Friday night.

The report of the fire was called in around 11:30 p.m. near the intersection of Crane and Hoffman streets in Houston, the Houston Fire Department said.

When crews arrived, fire was visible from the front, officials said.

Two men were at the home at the time, but they were not injured in the incident, officials said.

The front bedroom and porch area were damaged in the fire, officials said.

