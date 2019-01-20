Men, dog rescued after boat overturns near Freeport, officials say

FREEPORT, Texas - Three hunters and their dog were rescued after their boat overturned near Freeport, according to the U.S. Coast Guard.

Watchstanders received a call from the wife of one of the stranded men that her husband and two others had fallen overboard near Bastrop Bayou, officials said. The men were able to right the vessel, but were unable to start the engine.

Officials said a helicopter aircrew arrived, hoisted the three men and their dog and took them to Gulf Coast Regional Airport, where they were met by awaiting family members.

No injuries were reported, officials said.

