Men covered in molasses following rescue event on cargo ship in east Houston

HOUSTON - A worker was injured Thursday after falling in the cargo hold of a ship in east Houston.

It happened just before 9 a.m. near the area of 75th and Beaumont Streets.

The ship was carrying molasses and firefighters used the cargo ship's crane to pull the victim and the rescuers from the cargo hold.

Officials told

KPRC that the worker and two port authority firefighters had to be stripped down and hosed off because they were covered in molasses.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann in an unknown condition.

