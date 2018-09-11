2 men arrested in connection with 2016 fatal stabbing in southwest Houston

Cristian Enamorado, aka Adalberto Martinez, 21, and Roger Fernando Avila-Godinez, 21, are charged with capital murder. The mugshot for Avila-Godinez has not been released.

HOUSTON - Two men were arrested and charged in the 2016 fatal stabbing of a man in southwest Houston, police said.

The stabbing was reported at 5:05 p.m. on Feb. 6, 2016, at 9501 Beechnut St.

Cristian Enamorado, aka Adalberto Martinez, 21, and Roger Fernando Avila-Godinez, 21, are charged with capital murder.

Houston police said Enamorado and Avila-Godinez are connected in the fatal stabbing of 30-year-old Jonatan Casimiro-Flores. Police said Casimiro-Flores and his roommate were sitting in their car outside their apartment while preparing for work. Police said the two suspects confronted the roommate and Casimiro-Flores and robbed them at knifepoint.

Police said Casimiro-Flores struggled with one of the suspects and was stabbed several times. Both suspects fled the scene.

After further investigation, police identified Enamorado and Avila-Godinez as possible suspects tied to the death of Casimiro-Flores. Both suspects were arrested and charged.

Police said Enamorado is currently in custody of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on an unrelatable robbery case. Avila-Godinez is currently in federal custody on an unrelated incident.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.