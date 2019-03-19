Men accused of shooting pregnant woman during drive-by

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Two men have been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after authorities said they shot a pregnant woman earlier this month.

The woman was 36 weeks pregnant at the time of the shooting on March 14. She is in good condition and doctors said the baby's health is excellent.

Investigators said Kwan Tayes, 21, and Nickolaus Collins, 19, got into an argument with a group of people at a business in the 15300 block of Ella Boulevard, near the intersection of Barren Springs Drive.

Around 9:45 p.m., authorities said Tayes and Collins drove down Ella and fired shots at the business. The woman was struck as she was trying to flee, according to authorities.

Tayes and Collins were arrested Monday at a residence in the Aldine Mail Route area. They are being held with no bond in the Harris County Sheriff's Office Detention Facility.

