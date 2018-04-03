Memorial to slain deputy constable unveiled year after his death

HOUSTON - One year after he was gunned down at the courthouse in Baytown, a memorial to Assistant Chief Deputy Constable Clint Greenwood was unveiled Tuesday.

Greenwood, 57, was ambushed in the parking lot of the courthouse April 3, 2017, as he was arriving for work with the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s Office.

A ceremony was held Tuesday in that same parking lot. Dozens of people listened as family, friends and colleagues spoke about the 30-year law enforcement veteran.

“Clint was my best friend and will always be my best friend,” said Jim Leitner, of the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. “It’s hard to believe that a year has passed since that day.”

Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton was joined by the Greenwood family as a ribbon and sheet were removed, revealing the memorial.

“We promised the family we would never forget,” said Precinct 3 Capt. Kirk Bonsal.

The day after the shooting, the parking spot where Greenwood was killed was transformed into a memorial, where an American flag with a blue stripe and flowers were placed.

In the months that followed, the courthouse where the shooting happened was renamed in Greenwood’s honor.

Leitner, speaking about the gunman who killed himself the day after he attacked Greenwood, said that the shooter failed in his ultimate goal.

“We know his purpose was to erase Clint -- get him off the face of this earth -- to make him be forgotten but by your love and your gratefulness … he was totally unsuccessful.”

