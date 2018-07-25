Memorial service set for doctor gunned down in Med Center last week

HOUSTON - A memorial service for the doctor who was killed in the Texas Medical Center last week is set to happen this weekend.

The service for Dr. Mark Hausknecht is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church at 5300 Main St. Charitable donations are being requested by his family in lieu of flowers.

Hausknecht, a 65-year-old cardiologist at Houston Methodist Hospital, was shot to death Friday as he was riding his bicycle near the hospital.

Houston police released surveillance video and photos of the moments leading up to the doctor’s death, showing him being shadowed by another man on a bike. Investigators said that second cyclist is believed to be the gunman.

In this photo provided by a non-law enforcement source, the suspect who police say gunned down a Houston doctor in the Texas Medical Center is seen riding on Southgate.

The man was described as white or Hispanic, about 30 years old and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a slender build. He was wearing a gray warmup jacket, khaki shorts and a ball cap. He was last seen riding a light-colored mountain bike westbound on Southgate Boulevard.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Below is Hausknecht's obituary that was posted on Legacy.com:

"Mark Hausknecht MD, 65, a renowned Houston cardiologist died suddenly on Friday morning July 20, 2018. Beloved son, husband, father, brother, physician, colleague, and friend to many, he personified the ideals of compassion and service. The man who healed so many hearts during his life, has left so many broken by his death.

"Mark was born to Catherine and the late Otto Hausknecht on March 23, 1953, in Weymouth, Massachusetts. He earned his undergraduate degree at Cornell University and received his medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine in 1980, where he met his future wife. He completed his residency and fellowship at The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore. Dr. Hausknecht was a practicing cardiologist at the Texas Medical Center since 1987. Patients from all walks of life felt a special bond with Dr. Mark. Listening and taking the time to explain things to each patient, earned him their gratitude and affection. He, in turn, felt honored to be their physician.

"Mark was driven by insatiable intellectual curiosity but found relaxation through physical labor. He was a voracious reader, pilot, chef, DIY repairman, beekeeper, recycler, urban gardener, cyclist and lover of music and the arts. It would not be unusual to find Mark solving physics problems or differential equations on vacation. Attracted by the concept that 'one's mind determines one's destiny,' he became a practicing Buddhist in later years. Meditation was an essential part of his daily life.

"Mark loved his family and was proud of his sons. When the boys were young, the years spent as the Scoutmaster of BSA Troop 11 provided some of Dr. Hausknecht's happiest memories. With the Troop, Mark shared his appreciation of nature and the obligation he felt to preserve it. He instilled a strong work ethic, self-reliance, and a love of the outdoors in his sons.

"Dr. Hausknecht's keen intellect, quick wit, infectious smile, and delicious BBQ will be deeply missed. He was a leader by example, a teacher, a role model, and an inspiration to many.

"Mark is survived by his wife Dr. Georgia Hsieh, sons Matthew (Man) and Paul, mother Cathy, and siblings Peter, Susan (Tom), Amy (Steve), five nieces and nephews and his mother-in-law, Grandma Rose. He is also survived by three rescue dogs who miss him dearly.

"The family would like to thank law enforcement for their diligence and is deeply grateful for the outpouring of love and support from so many.

"There will be a memorial service at First Presbyterian Church, 5300 Main Street, on Saturday, July 28, 2018, at 10:00 am. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to one of Mark's favorite charities (listed at Legacy.com) or one of your choosing. Please share your memories of Mark at his online obituary at Legacy.com."

