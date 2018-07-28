Memorial service held for beloved cardiologist, known as George H.W. Bush's former doctor

People walking into memorial service for Houston Methodist doctor who was shot and killed.

HOUSTON - The memorial service for a beloved cardiologist who was shot and killed was held at First Presbyterian Church on S. Main Street in downtown Houston. Loved ones described the service as moving and beautiful.

65-year-old Mark Hausknecht was a cardiologist at Houston Methodist who did his undergraduate studies at Cornell University and then went on to study at Baylor College of Medicine and Johns Hopkins University. Friends, family and loved ones remembered his life at a service Saturday morning.

"It's just a sad day. I'm glad I'm here to support the family," said friend Ray Hylenski, who has known Hausknecht and his wife for years.

Hausknecht, former doctor for George H.W. Bush, was shot three times while riding his bicycle near the hospital nearly a week ago. An autopsy revealed he was shot in the head, torso and left arm.

The suspect is described as white or Hispanic, about 30 years old and about 5 feet, 10 inches tall, with a slender build. He was wearing a gray warmup jacket, khaki shorts and a ball cap. He was last seen riding a light-colored mountain bike westbound on Southgate Boulevard.

"He was such a great guy and didn't have an enemy in the world. It's hard to imagine how this came about," said longtime friend and plastic surgeon, Dr. Bob Wiemer.

"I think the whole city felt awful. There's no way to describe seeing a cardiologist, a kind caring soul, gunned down in the streets," Hylenski said.

The church parking lot was filled as dozens of people attended the service, including Brent Sherman, who is best friends with Hausknecht's son.

"It was a beautiful service ... The eulogies...I found it interesting, you know each doctor, when they hit 30 years of service, they get their portrait on the wall and Mark didn't want that. He said, 'What's the point?' and that's very much like him," Sherman said.

Hausknecht is survived by his wife, two sons, mother and siblings. His loved ones said his legacy will live on.

"He was just a great guy. What they're saying -- he's a very kind soul--that's exactly who he was," Hylenski said.

"He was just a wonderful role model. I would hope that when I'm 65 that I have such a wonderful set of family and friends and community," Sherman said.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that people donate to his favorite charities, which you can find on his obituary at legacy.com.

