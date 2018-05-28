LIVE: Memorial Day ceremony held at Houston National Cemetery

HOUSTON - A ceremony will be held Monday at the Houston National Cemetery to mark the observance of Memorial Day.

Formerly known as Decoration Day, the holiday is meant to honor U.S. military members who have died in service to their country.

Monday’s ceremony in Houston is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. and is being organized by the National Cemetery Administration.

Click2Houston.com plans to offer a livestream of the remembrance.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.