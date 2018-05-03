Memorial City residents fight to reinstate flooding lawsuit

HOUSTON - A group representing homeowners in the Memorial City area, Residents Against Flooding, went before a panel of the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday in an effort to have its lawsuit against the city of Houston and TIRZ 17 reinstated.

The lawsuit was thrown out in May 2017 by Judge Melinda Harmon on the grounds the federal courts have no jurisdiction over city flood policy.

The residents argued today that the lawsuit should be reinstated because city flood control policy in the area violates their Fourth Amendment protections against unlawful seizure.

“This is about protecting the residential property rights against arbitrary governmental action where they make a decision to benefit Memorial City and commercial interest there at the expense, and cause damage to, the residential neighborhoods north and south,” the plantiffs’ attorney, Charles Irvine, said Monday.

Assistant City Attorney Collyn Peddie argued that the residents had shown no proof that city policies or procedures caused or aggravated flooding in the area, and that the residents are attempting to use the court to put their flooding control concerns above those of residents in other areas of the city.

Barry Abrahams, representing TIRZ 17 and the Memorial City Redevelopment Authority, told the panel that neither entity has the power to approve flood control projects. That power rests with the city.

It could be weeks or months before the appeals court issues a ruling.

Here are some things to know about the lawsuit that was filed in 2016:

Contends: Defendants City of Houston (“City”) and the Memorial City Redevelopment Authority, also known as the TIRZ 17 Redevelopment Authority (“the Authority”), have engaged in a pattern of:

Implementing drainage and mobility infrastructure projects in and around TIRZ 17 that efficiently convey stormwater out of Case 4:16-cv-01458 Document 1 Filed in TXSD on 05/25/16 Page 1 of 35 2. the TIRZ 17 commercial areas and into the surrounding residential neighborhoods or into their overstrained storm systems Approving private commercial development within TIRZ 17 that elevated the properties, without any or without sufficient stormwater mitigation, causing more stormwater to enter the neighborhoods Postponing infrastructure projects to help the residential neighborhoods, often in favor of nonessential projects that benefit private commercial interests

