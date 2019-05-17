Memorial City Mall upgrade plan revealed

HOUSTON - Plans are now in motion for major upgrades at Memorial City Mall.

Fort worth-based Trademark Property Company has been hired to lead the redevelopment efforts.

Trademark said it will reenvision the mall as an "integrated and vibrant component" of the 265-acre Memorial City campus, located along the I-10 corridor just inside Beltway 8.

The goals of the project are to create increased walkability, add more restaurants and entertainment venues and provide a "one-of-a-kind experience for shoppers and visitors."

