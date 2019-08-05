Memorial at El Paso shooting scene grows

EL PASO, Texas - Sunday night in El Paso was a night of somber remembrance and hope for a community in healing after a deadly shooting.

After a cowardly gunman took the lives of 20 people at a local Walmart, thousands of El Paso residents came together to offer comfort, prayer and a helping hand.

At Ponder Park, more than a thousand people gathered at a candlelight vigil where there was music, singing, prayer and storytelling. Just down the road, another vigil at the Las Americas Headquarters, where Beto O'Rourke spoke, asking for potential solutions. Another vigil was held at St. Pius X Catholic Church, where there was a vigil Saturday night.

At the scene, the memorial continues to grow with flowers and tokens of love from people all over the community.

"I thought it was important to bring my daughter out here and show her how important it is to come together," said one El Paso resident.

Rosemary Duarte grew up in El Paso, and is spending her birthday paying her respects with her family at the memorial.

"Today is my birthday and I wanted to do something positive for my city," Duarte said.

Duarte did not know the victims but asked people to pray for their families.

"We want everyone to know that we are here for every victim," Duarte said.

