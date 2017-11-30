Members of street gang linked to series of burglaries of Apple products, police say

HOUSTON - Authorities said through an extensive investigation, they have identified 15 members of the criminal street gang "Hot Boyz" as being responsible for up to 26 burglaries in which Apple products were stolen.

Police said they became aware of a series of burglaries in the Montrose area in which the businesses were cased prior to the burglaries, and only Apple iMac computers were stolen.

Officers said they learned of an additional 114 burglaries that fit the same description in the Heights area.

Through surveillance videos from the businesses, authorities said they found that even though most of the thieves broke into the businesses wearing masks, or with their faces covered, some of them wore the same clothing during the crime as when they cased the business hours earlier.

Police said they observed as many as seven suspects involved in one burglary and multiple vehicles that served as lookouts.

The Houston Police Department Robbery Division, Central Tactical Unit, Precinct 1 Constables, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and FBI jointly investigated and identified 15 members of the gang Hot Boyz believed to be responsible for the crimes.

Officials said the Central Tactical unit has charged four of the alleged gang members and the Precinct 1 Constables Office has charged four of the alleged gang members related to the burglaries and organized criminal activity.

Those charged were identified as Keltrin Stephens, 20, Tyrique Davis, 19, Devonta Smith, 20, Le'Trell Stephens, 19, Gregory Sutton, Janorris Black and Marquez Carroll.

Police said it was discovered during interrogations that the stolen iMacs were sold for approximately $500 to $1,000 to an unidentified Middle Eastern man in an organized crime ring.

Police said in total, the suspects have been linked to 26 burglaries, three aggravated robberies and a theft in the Houston Heights, Montrose and Upper Kirby area.

Officials said the cases are still being investigated.

