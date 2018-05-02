Members of military get into San Antonio Zoo free during month of May

A pair of male snow leopard cubs are seen at the San Antonio Zoo. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO - Active duty, retired and veteran members of the U.S. military, National Guard and reserves will get free admission to the San Antonio Zoo throughout the month of May as the zoo celebrates the military.

A military ID must be presented to receive the discount and up to four immediate family members can get 50 percent off standard admission.

If the military member is on deployment, up to four family members can still receive the 50 percent discount when showing their Military Dependent ID.

For more on this perk, go to KSAT.com.

