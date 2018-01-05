What to know about $450M MegaMillions lottery jackpot

HOUSTON - Are you feeling lucky? Then you should buy a MegaMillions lottery ticket.

The jackpot for Friday night's MegaMillions drawing grew to $450 million.

Ticket sales have been brisk across the country.

There was no grand prize winner in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing. It's the 23rd straight drawing without a jackpot winner, dating back to Oct.13.

The Powerball jackpot is also very high. As of Friday, it had increased to $570 million.

The combined total between the two games is one of the largest combined payouts on record. It's also the first time both games have had $400 million jackpots at the same time.

The Mega Millions jackpot hasn't risen above $400 million since the summer of 2016, according to the lottery, when a winner in Indiana received a $536 million prize.

In October, Mega Millions changed the numbers that players could choose from, bringing the odds of picking all six numbers to 1 in 302.6 million, from 1 in 258.9 million under the old format. It also raised the price of a single ticket to $2.

The idea was to increase the size of the top prize. And so far, it has worked.

The move was similar to one made by Powerball in October 2015. That took the odds of winning that game from 1 in 175 million to 1 in 292 million.

Of course, if the chance of winning either game is ridiculous, the chance of winning both is ridiculous on steroids -- 1 in 88 quadrillion, or 1 in 88,412,922,115,183,000 to be precise.

If you're one of those people who do better with percentages: You have a 0.0000000000000011% chance of winning both games.

But the longer odds haven't been stopping people from buying tickets. In fact, the larger jackpots are just encouraging more sales. And Americans do love buying lottery tickets. They spent more than $80 billion on them in 2016. That's more than they spent on movies, video games, music, sports tickets and books -- combined.

